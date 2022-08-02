Group protests, wants Buhari to sack NSA, Defence Minister over insecurity….or else

A group under the aegies of the Guardians of Democracy and Development Initiative (GDDI), on Monday staged a protest in Abuja and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) and the Defence Minister, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), over their inability to tackle insecurity in the country and for allegedly abdicating their duties.

The protesters who staged the protest at the Unity Fountain displayed different placards and banners with inscriptions saying “Defence Minister is incompetent, sack him now”, “Magashi must go”, “We say no to incompetent NSA and Defence Minister”.

They also lamented the worsening security situation in the country, blaming it on the NSA and the Defence Minister.

Read also: REVIEW… ASUU STRIKE: Joke on Buhari as presidential directive fails to sway lecturers; students lose 13 months

The group’s spokesman, Comrade Danesi Momoh, while addressing the protesters, said they were pushed into the protest because of the insecurity situation in every part of the country which called for urgent attention.

He added that the group would join in the call for the impeachment of Buhari if he fails to relieve Monguno and Magashi of their positions with immediate effect.

“We wish to start with the statement credited to the National Security Adviser himself, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), where he was quoted as saying: ‘people are getting tired and are beginning to gravitate into other means of self-help’.

“Truth is that Nigerians are not just getting tired; we are suffocated, frustrated, threatened, apprehensive and completely uncertain about our safety and that of our loved ones. We cannot continue this way, and both the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Minister of Defence knows that.

“We have had to tolerate a National Security Adviser who has no record of achievement in his seven years in office. And right under his supervision, intelligence has been ignored as exposed by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“There is no proactivity and no evidence of any practical input from him in addressing National Security before its total collapse status,” Momoh said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now