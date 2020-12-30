Group rejects choice of Owerri for Ohaneze election

A group of Igbo leaders under the auspices of the Global Igbo Leadership (GIL) on Wednesday frowned at the plans by the Igbo umbrella body, Ohaneze Ndigbo, to hold its upcoming election in Owerri, Imo State.

The GIL, in a statement signed by Chief Christian Onuorah, Chief Oliver Nwankwor, Barr. Austin Okeke, and Barr. Alex Ezeamakam, said the plan runs against the constitution of the body.

The group cautioned the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo and other prominent Igbo sons against politicizing the election, said in the history of the body, a state that has a sole candidate for the President-General position has never hosted an election to avoid interference and undue influence.

The statement read: “The independence of Ohanaeze Ndigbo must be respected and upheld. There should be no political interference from any quarter.

“In conducting Ohanaeze Ndigbo election, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Constitution must be followed to the letter especially in accordance with Section11 of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Constitution.

READ ALSO: CAC deregisters splinter Ohaneze group

“We reject the proposed current venue for the election scheduled for Owerri, Imo State, because the state producing the sole P-G candidate does not host Ohanaeze’s election.

“For a credible election for executives in Ohanaeze to be held and in accordance with Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s Constitution, Imo State must present at least three president-general candidates.

“Therefore, we reject the so-called consensus candidate as it is unconstitutional in accordance with Section11(b).

“The Enugu State Ohanaeze Ndigbo P-G’s leadership must end on January 10, 2021. Therefore, a credible and fair election must hold.”

Join the conversation

Opinions