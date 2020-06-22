Group says Ogoni clean-up a failure, demands $75bn compensation for N’Delta indigenes

The Niger Delta Congress (NDC) has approved a report describing the implementation of the Ogoni clean-up exercise as a failure.

In a statement signed by Adokiye Oyagiri, acting spokesperson of the NDC, on Monday, the congress said the clean-up was a stratagem for recommencement of oil exploration as the Ogoni field is one of the 57 oilfields being auctioned by government.

The said report was issued by Friends of the Earth, Europe, Environmental Rights Action, Milieudefensie and Amnesty International on 18th June 2020.

“At the current pace, the first phase of the cleanup meant to last five years is now on track to take 40 years.

“This extends the 30-year period estimated by UNEP, for the Ogoni environment to return to its natural state, to 70 years.

“The report also emphasises the shoddy work being done, with 11 out of the 16 companies contracted for the purpose not having any experience in environmental remediation,” the NDC statement read in part.

The NDC, citing data from the National Bureau of Statistics, stated that the Nigerian government had mined 32 billion barrels of oil valued at N118trillion from the region and paid N16 trillion as derivation to Niger Delta states.

To this end, the NDC sought a compensation of $75 billion for Niger Delta people.

“The NDC estimates from the NBS figures that the Nigerian government is indebted to the Niger Delta people withheld revenue in excess of N70 trillion,” the statement read.

“On the other hand, as a result of the devastating consequences of oil production, the NDC is seeking a $75bn compensation for the Niger Delta people.”

Similarly, the NDC requested instant commencement of an environmental appraisal of the whole Niger Delta region, and a subsequent intensive clean-up funded by all oil firms operating in the region together with the Nigerian government.

It enjoined Niger Delta indigenes to mobilise themselves to resist further oil exploration on their lands until their demands are addressed.

