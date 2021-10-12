Group slams Lagos police boss over warning against #EndSARS anniversary protest

A human rights group, Take It Back Movement (TIB) has slammed the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, over his statement warning citizens not to protest in commemoration of last year’s #EndSARS protests, saying the warning is an invitation of anarchy.

In a statement on Monday by the group’s legal adviser, Festus Ogun, obtained by Ripples Nigeria, TIB said Odumosu has no power, right, or authority to warn against, prohibit, or outlaw protests in the state, noting that it was against the constitution.

“The police boss cannot, under our extant laws, interfere with the hallowed right to protest under any guise.

“The only legal duty he has is to ensure the security and welfare of all protesters; which must be professionally done,” Ogun said.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Odumosu on Monday warned residents of Lagos State against staging #EndSARS anniversary protests scheduled to hold on October 20.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adekunle Ajisebutu, the police boss had said an intelligence report revealed plans by some groups to embark on protests, warning that the Force would resist any form of gatherings to disturb the peace in the State.

However, Ogun urged security agencies to be more prepared for the likely wave of protests that would be witnessed in the country in the coming days and advised the police boss to ensure that the rights of protesters are fully protected.

“We shall not condone any form of harassment, intimidation, brutalization, or arrest. We shall resist any attempt to encroach on our constitutionally guaranteed rights. The police and other security agencies are hereby put on notice and they should be guided accordingly,” he added.

