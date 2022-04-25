Group slams MURIC for opposing Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid

A Lagos-based interest group, Advocate for Good Governance, on Monday slammed the Muslim Right Concern (MURIC) group for rejecting Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid.

MURIC had in a statement on Monday asked Sanwo-Olu to drop his second term bid and asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) to field a Muslim as its governorship candidate next year.

The group said: “It is on record that ex-Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, a Christian, spent four years in office and another Christian, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was brought in ostensibly to complete the Christians’ two terms which expires by May 2023 when a Muslim, ceteris paribus, is expected to take over the reins of office.”

However, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Biyi Adebiyi, the Advocate for Good Governancedescribed MURIC’s position as an unguarded attempt to disrupt the age-long peaceful coexistence in Lagos State.

The group noted that Lagos State has always been known for its ethno-religious tolerance, peace and love.

The statement read: “The comment credited to MURIC condemning the approval of 2nd term for Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, by the leadership of the APC in Lagos, is insensitive, unnecessarily divisive, and completely against the sterling provisions of the 1999 constitution as amended on the issue of 2nd term for elected state governors.”

“Gov Sanwo-Olu, once elected, automatically assumes the right to contest for another term of four years, by the provision of the Nigerian constitution, even in spite of the fact that his predecessor was a Christian. This right is sacrosanct and inalienable and can only be abrogated by the Lagos electorates in a general election.

“We will, therefore, advise MURIC to spend the next few years diligently searching for a competent and perhaps tested hand like the present incumbent to replace him in 2027.

“In the meantime, we seriously plead with this highly esteemed religious organization to allow the wishes of the Lagos APC members as manifestly declared by the party leadership to prevail in the interest of good governance and developmental progress of Lagos.”

