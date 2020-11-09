A group, Federal Social Democrats (FSD), has slammed Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the shooting of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos.

It added that his credibility and integrity has been diminished by the event of October 20, 2020.

According to the group, the Lekki incident had eroded the admiration that Sanwo-Olu won with his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The group, in a statement signed by Olutola Mobolurin on Sunday, also condemned the harassment of #EndSARS protest leaders through the freezing of their bank accounts and stopping them from travelling outside the country.

The group said: “Governor Sanwo-Olu, who before now has been credited with responsible and energetic response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has by this one act lost his credibility and integrity for many. He has a big task in regaining the confidence of the public and youths; his credibility gap surrounding what happened at the Lekki Toll Plaza is not helped by the insensitive bluster of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the governor’s residence stating that those who were injured and presumably those who died had questions to answer.”

While condemning the destruction of public assets and looting that trailed the shootings at the Lekki Toll Plaza, the group insisted that the mayhem pointed to the alienation of a large number of youths from society by government.

Read also: Sanwo-Olu meets Buhari in Aso Rock, presents report on looting, arson in Lagos to president

“The so-called hoodlums are the youths that have been denied any stake in society by the self-dealing and state capture that have characterised governance over the last 30 years. Millions of our youths have been uneducated, unemployable and with no meaningful social safety net. Even for the millions who are educated and skilled, long-term unemployment has been their experience in the Nigerian prebendal political economy that serves primarily the interests of public office holders and their cronies.

“Some of the ‘hoodlums’ responsible for the trashing of Lagos are the youths and ‘the toughies’ that many politicians have over the years employed to subvert the democratic process through intimidation of voters and perpetration of violence during elections.”

The FSD further said that the organisers of the #EndSARS protests deserved commendation for the resourcefulness, transparency and accountability which they demonstrated, adding that “the growing reports of compilation of names of the assumed leaders and facilitators of the protests for government reprisals.

“Those that are being targeted are reportedly being prevented from travelling outside Nigeria while accounts of some have been frozen. This is hardly the hallmark of a democratic government that is interested in dialoguing with the youths or learning positive lessons from the #EndSARS protests. It is also a violation of the spirit of government’s acceptance of the 5 for 5 agenda. The President should stop all these acts of witch-hunt.”

The group also solicited support for the Lagos State Government to rebuild and replace the vandalised public assets.

Join the conversation

Opinions