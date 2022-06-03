Group storms APC secretariat, demands Jonathan’s adoption as 2023 consensus candidate

A group of individuals who described themselves as supporters of former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday demanded his adoption as the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidate for the 2023 general elections.

The group, who stormed the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, insisted that the ex-President has the capacity to steer the nation’s ship to safety if elected next year.

One Umar Waja, who addressed journalists on behalf of the group, said Jonathan’s achievements between 2010 and 2015 were remarkable.

Some Nigerians had a few weeks ago urged the ex-President to join the 2023 presidential race.

A group later purchased the party’s nomination and expression of interest forms for Jonathan in a bid to lure him into the presidential race.

However, the Chairman of APC screening committee, John Odigie Oyegun, declared on Friday that the former President was not among the 23 aspirants screened by the committee during the week.

Waja said: “We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Working Committee (NWC) under the distinguished leader of Senator Abdullahi Adamu to adopt Goodluck Jonathan as their consensus candidate for the betterment of this country.

“We saw what he did during the last six years when he was piloting the affairs of this country. We need him at this crucial time because Nigeria needs to be united and we believe that he will be the only person that will unite this country.

“Mr. President has made it clear that as far the governors are concerned they have adopted their own concept of bringing out their successors so they should also allow him to bring his successor. That is why we want Mr. President to bring in Jonathan as a consensus candidate.”

