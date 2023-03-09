Politics
Group sues INEC for failing to upload presidential election results
A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Govindex Leadership, Empowerment, and Development Foundation, on Thursday filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) failure to upload the results of the February 25 presidential and parliamentary elections on its server.
The group had in the suit asked the court to declare INEC, and its presiding officers incompetent to conduct the election, among other reliefs.
The Electoral Act, 2022 specified that election results should be uploaded to the INEC portal from the polling units.
READ ALSO: PDP to protest presidential election results at INEC office Monday
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party had challenged the election results over widespread irregularities, including the commission’s failure to upload the results as provided by the Electoral Act.
The INEC is the only defendant in the suit.
However, no date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.
