GROUP TO DSS, POLICE: Be on red alert, join army to stem threat of Al-Qaeda

The Coalition Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CATN) has charged the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Police Force to be on alert and support the Nigerian army in its battle against insurgency.

CATN which was reacting to the report of the plan by a dreaded terror group, Al-Qaeda to infiltrate the North western part of the country also warned Nigerians to equally be vigilant and avoid promoting attempts by some individuals or groups to sow unwholesome propaganda at a time the military “has shoved these terrorists to obscure parts of the north.”

The group in a statement issued on Tuesday by its National Coordinator, Barrister Abdulmalik Alfa said all hands must be on deck to compliment the efforts of the military in the battle against terrorists.

According to him, the police, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, DSS and other stakeholders have critical roles to play to support the troops.

He said; “We consequently wish to state that there is an urgent need for other critical stakeholders to join hands with the Nigerian Military by extending support in areas necessary towards addressing the threats posed by the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group in the country.

“We wish to state that the Nigerian Police Force, as well as the DSS, have the responsibility of ensuring that they secure areas that have been cleared of Boko Haram terrorists because the operations of the Nigerian Army are mobile and not stationary. After liberating communities of Boko Haram elements, it is expected that the security of these communities automatically rests on their shoulders.

“The international community should also render genuine assistance to Nigeria due to the country’s strategic importance in the African region and among the comity of nations.

It also advised the US and others to adopt “proper channels of sharing Intel with the security agencies in Nigeria rather than going public as this would go a long way in ensuring that Nigerian citizens do not panic unnecessarily given the sensitivity of such information and the impact it would have on the psychological well-being of Nigerians.”

