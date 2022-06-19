Group urges APC to pick Gov Zulum as Tinubu’s running mate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders Forum has urged the party’s leadership to consider the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, as running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The forum’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Aliyu Katsina, who addressed the members from the seven states in the North-West in Katsina, said Zulum would contribute significantly to APC’s victory in the 2023 general elections if picked as the party’s vice presidential candidate.

He stressed that the governor has won the hearts of Nigerians with his exemplary leadership in Borno State in the last three years.

Aliyu said: “Our request is open and is no more than taking Governor Zulum of Borno State as the vice-presidential candidate of APC.

“We understand that only Governor Zulum can galvanize the votes from the entire 19 northern states.

“To avoid losing the election, the only person in Nigeria today who can bring the desired success for the party is Governor Zulum. Anybody today that is picked as vice-presidential candidate for the APC, if not Zulum, may not give us the desired success.”

