Group urges APC to shun temptation of Muslim-Muslim ticket

The National Stakeholders Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday warned the party’s leadership against pairing the presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with another Muslim in the 2023 election.

The Convener of the group, Aliyu Audu, who made the call at a programme to mark the June 12 Democracy Day, urged the APC leaders to reject the temptation of presenting another Muslim as a running mate to the former Lagos State governor.

He asked the party leaders and the Progressive Governors’ Forum to narrow their search for the vice presidential candidate to a northern Christian.

There are speculations that the APC was considering a Muslim from the core North as running mate to Tinubu in a bid to secure the bulk votes from Northern Muslims who are the majority.

Audu said: “Why we are conscious of the fact that religion should not be a determining factor in our leadership selection process. The peculiar circumstance the nation finds itself calls for reflection on the decisions we take, so long as they bother our national lives.

“Today, the country is deeply divided within our fault lines of ethnicity and religion and we cannot afford to jettison this sensibility in critical decision making.

“This is why we think that the All Progressives Congress must be guided by the sense of these sensibilities in the selection of the Vice Presidential Candidate of the party.”

