Group urges Army to respect female soldier’s decision to marry corps member

A group known as the Women Empowerment & Legal Aid, on Monday, asked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Farouk Yahaya, to respect the decision of a female soldier, Private Sofiyat Akinlabi, to marry a male corps member.

The Chairperson of the group, Funmi Falana, in a letter to the COAS, demanded the immediate release of the soldier who had since been detained by the military authorities after accepting the marriage proposal of an unnamed corps member at the National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp in Yikpata, Kwara State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, had earlier said that Akinlabi violated military laws by getting involved in a public display of amorous relationship with a paramilitary trainee, vowing that she will be punished.

However, in the letter titled, ‘Request for the Release of Private Sofiyat Akinlabi’, the wife of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, said the female soldier “has not contravened the regulation on restriction of marriage for three years”.

“The restriction of a female military personnel from contracting any marriage for three years upon enlistment which is not applicable to male military personnel is illegal and unconstitutional,” the letter added.

READ ALSO: Female soldier caught on video beating physically challenged man for scolding her child

Falana argued that no male soldier has been punished for proposing to a love interest in public as seen on social media. therefore, declared the detention of Akinlabi illegal.

“In view of the fact that male soldiers have not been penalized for involving themselves in a public display of amorous relationship in full military uniform the threat to sanction Private Sofiyat Akinlabi is discriminatory.

“In view of the foregoing, we urge you to use your good offices to order the release of Private Sofiyat Akinlabie from further custody. Furthermore, her decision to marry the male youth corps member should be respected as both of them are entitled to freedom of association guaranteed by Section 40 of the Constitution,” the letter added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now