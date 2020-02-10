Group urges EFCC to fast-track Orji family’s prosecution over alleged N150bn fraud

A socio-cultural group, Abians for Equity, on Monday asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to fast-track the prosecution of former governor of Abia State, T.A Orji and his son Chinedu Orji, for allegedly looting the state treasury to the tune of N150 billion.

The group in a statement signed by its president, Mazi Okezie Egwuatu urged the Commission to fulfill its promise of prosecuting the former governor for looting the state treasury.

It advised EFCC to tidy up their documentary and other evidence against the Orji family and ensure that the family has its day in court.

The statement read: “If Orji Uzor Kalu, the former governor of Abia who actually brought T.A. Orji into political relevance could be in jail for stealing about N7billion, there is no reason T.A Orji and his son Chinedu Orji should not be made to offer an explanation for the several billions of naira they had misappropriated while ruining Abia for the past 13 years.

“Abians will believe that the corruption fight of this regime is real if the EFCC will hasten the investigation of the T.A.Orji family and bring them before the judiciary to explain how and why they looted the funds that should have been used to change the pitiable condition of Abia State. Abians are waiting and watching.”

