Group urges NASS to withhold 2020 NDDC Budget until govt dissolves interim committee

A Civil Society Organization, the Niger Delta Movement for Peace and Justice (NDMPJ) Wednesday urged the National Assembly to withhold the 2020 Budget of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) until the Federal Government dissolves its Interim Management Committee (IMC).

National Coordinator of NDMPJ, Etifit Nkereuwem, who made the call in a statement, said the IMC has failed to achieve its objectives and should be dissolved.

He expressed hope that the National Assembly would fast-track the investigation of the IMC over alleged misappropriation of N40billion in the NDDC.

The Senate had earlier this month set up a seven-man panel to probe the alleged financial recklessness of the IMC.

The panel was specifically asked to probe the Committee for allegedly squandering N40 billion in three months and seek account for other financial transactions within this period.

Nkereuwem said: “Following the recent and worrisome developments in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), we believe that the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Commission has failed to achieve its objectives and therefore should be dissolved.

“We urge the National Assembly not to recognize the IMC henceforth because it is illegal, undemocratic and unacceptable.

“The National Assembly should withhold the NDDC 2020 budget until Mr. President dissolves the Interim Management Committee.

“And the National Assembly should liaise with President Buhari to ensure the immediate inauguration of the substantive Governing Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) that was screened, and confirmed last year by the Senate.”

