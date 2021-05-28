Group wants AGF Malami probed over Nigeria's $60bn allegedly trapped in US | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Group wants AGF Malami probed over Nigeria’s $60bn allegedly trapped in US
A civil society group, the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), has advocated for the probe of Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF),Abubakar Malami (SAN), over Nigeria’s $60 billion allegedly trapped in the United States.
The Chairman of CACOL, Debo Adeniran, in a statement on Friday, cited a revelation by the Prosecutor, Special Presidential Panel on Asset Recovery (SPPAR), Tosin Ojaomo, who said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) allegedly stashed $60 billion of public funds in America.
While speaking before the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on the Probe of Recovered Looted Funds and Assets of Government, Ojaomo had disclosed that Malami retrieved the case file from the body and that efforts by the panel to recover the funds were frustrated by Malami.
In the statement, CACOL noted that a situation whereby the chief law officer of the country is being accused of working against its interests after vowing to protect its constitution, is disheartening.
“The fact that a Minister of Justice can easily subvert the course of justice by manipulating the agencies under his Ministry is not encouraging in a democratic dispensation like ours,” the statement reads.
“In the alleged nolle prosequi entered in many high-profile corruption cases, alleged obstruction of requests for assistance in corruption investigation from international partners, alleged sale of forfeited oil vessel by the AGF through suspects under trial and his role in the alleged payment of the suspicious legal fees for the return of $321m to Nigeria by the Swiss government.
READ ALSO: Malami, Emefiele, Ahmed, Bawa dare lawmakers, shun Ad Hoc hearing
“Whether at the legislative, judiciary or Executive arm, would do well to adhere to international best practices and Nigerian 1999 constitution (as amended) which in no small measure sets clear ethical standards that must guide our public office holders.”
The anti-corruption body said it recalled that along with some other non-governmental organizations, a letter was sent to President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure accountability in the investigations at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the recovered stolen assets in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), nothing has been done so far, but expressed hope that with the revelation by Ojaomo, the issue will not be swept under the carpet like other ones in the past.
The body called on anti-graft agencies to look into the allegation against Malami and the NNPC and take necessary steps to prosecute the minister if found culpable.
By Isaac Dachen
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...