Group wants Defence Ministry probed over arms funding | Ripples Nigeria

A Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Nigeria, on Friday, stated that the ongoing probe on the procurement of arms by the National Assembly should be focused on the Ministry of Defence, and not the immediate past Service Chiefs.

This was contained in a media address on Friday, April 17, in Abuja by the Convener of the coalition and president, Good Governance Advocacy Initiative, Mustapha Tijani.

Tijani urged Nigerians to disregard the allegation of misappropriation of arms funds against former Service Chiefs.

“We wish to demand that the Ministry of Defence that is directly responsible for such transactions come out clean on this matter, rather than painting pictures that leave the public confused, thereby fuelling unfounded conspiracy theories,” Tijani said.

He further posited that the probe was a ploy to malign the ‘hard-earned integrity’ of the former chiefs who, he said, devoted their time to serve the nation.

Tijani added that right from when the immediate past Service Chiefs were in office, it was clear that several individuals were after them to bring their names into national disrepute.

