Group wants Lagos govt to probe use of N1.9bn for waterworks rehabilitation | Ripples Nigeria

The Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has implored the Lagos State government to probe funds released since 1999 for the rehabilitation of the existing waterworks in Lagos.

This probe includes the N1.6bn released under the Akinwunmi Ambode administration, the group stated.

Oluwafemi Akinbode, the Executive Director, CAPPA, made this call on Sunday, April 4, at the public presentation of a Report titled “Water & COVID-19 : One Year after Damning Report, Water Shortage still Persists in Lagos”, a book in commemoration of this year’s World Water Day.

According to Oluwafemi, this year’s World Water Day’s theme, “Valuing Water”, reinforces their conviction that the water sector must be salvaged from for-profit entities and their promoters in government, who have made it virtually impossible for our people to access safe and affordable water.”

He also warned that the water situation in the metropolis is so dire, causing apprehension among Lagos residents who fear exposure to diseases while sourcing for water from unwholesome places.

