Politics
Group wants Obi disqualified from presidential race, alleges dual citizenship
Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been dragged to court by the National Rescue Movement over alleged possession of dual citizenship.
The group in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1842/2022 at the Federal High Court accused the former Anambra State Governor of acquiring citizenship of Dallas in Texas, United States of America in contravention of Sections 1 and 137 of Nigeria’s Constitution.
The party through its counsel, Mohammed Danjuma, demanded an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognizing, dealing or affording Peter Obi any right or privilege to stand for the presidential election.
According to an affidavit in support of the suit, Peter Obi was said to have voluntarily acquired Dallas citizenship and the certificate of citizenship presented to him by the Mayor of Dallas, Mr Eric Johnson.
READ ALSO:NRM fixes March 30 for national convention ahead of 2023 polls
The group presented the picture and video recording of the presentation of the citizenship certificate to further establish its case against Obi.
However, Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo on Monday slammed the plaintiff for its failure to serve the originating summons on the defendants.
Defendants in the suit are INEC, Peter Obi and Labour Party as 1st to 3rd defendants respectfully.
Ekwo, thus, fixed February 10 for mention of the suit and threatened to strike out the case if the plaintiff failed to serve the court process on Peter Obi before the adjourned date.
