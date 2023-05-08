Group warns Tinubu, APC against zoning NASS leadership offices to one zone as NWC meets today

A group under the All Progressives Congress {APC}, The Integrity Group, on Sunday, called on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the National Working Committee {NWC} of the party to shun entreaties by ensuring that one geo-political zone does not produce two presiding officers in either of the two chambers ahead of the 10th Assembly inauguration.

According to the group, it would be in the interest of the party to zone the presiding offices of the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker, House of Representatives and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives to different geo-political zones.

The group stated this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, by its coordinator, Malam Dawu Mohammed, in anticipation of a crucial meeting of the APC NWC on Monday to determine which regions and consensus candidates should be considered for Senate presidency, Speaker and other principal offices.

Ripples Nigeria reports that there have been intrigues and serious horse trading for the principal offices for the the Senate and the House of Representatives, as different zones jostle to get the attention of the ruling party to zone the offices to them.

Reacting to the horse-trading and lobbying that have been taking place among the lawmakers in the last two months, Mohammed, disclosed that it would be injurious for both the party and President-elect to favour one region at the expense of others if they hope to avoid a crisis in the legislative arm.

Mohammed said events in the last week have given an indication that certain lawmakers have been favoured for the positions of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He said: “We have observed the horse trading going on about the presiding offices of the 10th Assembly and we consider it pertinent to advise that two presiding offices should not go to one geo-political zone. Doing so, we believe would be injurious to the unity and existence of the party.

“We, also consider it a concern that the NWC of our party had till date not been able to come up with the zoning formula. This situation had led to different interests and agitations that we are witnessing among our elected lawmakers.

“The APC Integrity Group expect that those who take lawmakers to the President-elect for endorsement should do that in the interest of the country and not because of juicy committees and other considerations. The President-elect and the party leadership should know that whatever crises come from the zoning and election of the presiding officers, they are responsible for them.

“It is our sincere view that the Deputy Senate President should be zoned to the North Central since the party is considering zoning the Speaker House of Representatives to the North West.

“For us, what is paramount is a viable 10th National Assembly, which we believe could be achieved with proper zoning and competent leadership.”

