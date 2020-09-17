Groups protest, lament non-conduct of LG polls in Anambra for eight years

Recover Nigeria Project in collaboration with the Association of Councillors of Anambra State, Tipper Drivers Association and other interest groups took to the streets of Anambra State on Wednesday to demand the conduct of Local Government polls.

The march was led by the convener, Recover Nigeria Project, Osita Obi, who gave the state governor, Willie Obiano, five months ultimatum within which to conduct the elections or be prepared to face civil unrest.

Obi described the refusal of the state government to conduct local government elections for eight years as “criminal denial of citizens political right.”

Obi said “If elections are held in local government areas, it will create jobs, reduce insecurity and serve as a breeding ground for the training of politicians. The Nigeria Labour Congress and Nigeria Union of Local Employees in the state should stand up against this perfidy.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, faulted the protest which he said it was politically motivated.

