Groups seek to be joined in $1bn suit against Twitter over alleged sponsorship of #EndSARS protests

The Association of West Africa Media Lawyers, Centre for Peace and Conflict Management in Africa and the Rethink Africa Foundation have all sought to be joined in the $1billion suit filed by a Nigerian, Adamu Garba, against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of Twitter International Company, Jack Dorsey.

The three groups made their intentions known on Tuesday in a motion on notice with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/1391/2020 filed by their counsel, Noah Ajare, before Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbajo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In the suit, the groups which said that they sought to be joined as amici curiae (i.e as friends of the court) in the matter averred that the application was in the interest of the public.

The applicants (amici curiae), while giving their grounds of the application, said they applied specifically to assist the court on the approach to adopt in respect of the violation of the applicant’s (Garba’s) rights to fundamental right of liberty, human dignity and free movement complaint.

“The applicants/amici curiae have significant expertise concerning the right to press freedom, fundamental rights, liberty, human dignity, peaceful assembly, and the balancing between this right and other human rights, including rights to freedom of expression, freedom of the press and access to information.

“The applicants/amici curiae also have significant expertise in relation to the exercise of these rights by social media handles, including in cases where such rights seem to conflict with the personal rights of individual citizens.

“The applicant/amici curiae are well equipped to offer useful insights into international law principles and comparative law standards relevant to the just and fair determination of this case by the honourable court.

“The applicants/amici curiae are non-governmental organisations with particular interest and expertise in human rights issues which are relevant to the present case,” they said.

