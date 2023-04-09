Groups urge Nigerian govt, President-elect to disregard calls to terminate trial of IPOB leader, Kanu

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has condemned renewed calls for the termination of the trial of Nnamdi Kanu by Ohanaeze and other Ndigbo leaders.

Nigerian government had refused to release Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) despite the court discharging him of terrorism allegations.

Igbo leaders recently renewed calls for the discontinuation of his trial and faulted the Nigerian government for keeping him in perpetual detention despite the court ruling.

However, CNG in a statement released by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in Abuja on Saturday, insisted Kanu must be prosecuted.

The coalition described the calls for his release as insane, unreasonable, unwarranted, thoughtless and unrealistic, calling on the federal authorities and the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to disregard the calls.

The statement reads: “It is curious at this critical turning point for Ohanaeze and other Ndigbo leaders and collaborators to resurrect the calls for the release of a culprit who since 2016 has been responsible for the unrelenting disturbances created in the South-East and across the country in the form of a violent agitation for the separate State of Biafra.

READ ALSO:IPOB suspends Nnamdi Kanu’s brother, Kingsley, for anti-group activities

“The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) is especially alarmed by the renewed pressure from the Ndigbo to secure the unconditional release of terror group leader Nnamdi Kanu from lawful custody. CNG has noted especially that the calls for Kanu’s release without trial by Ndigbo leaders and groups have grown louder since the February 15 Presidential election and the consequent emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-elect.

“We alert the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu on the dangers of falling for the antics of the Ndigbo that are aimed at causing mishaps and unnecessary devastation and driving Nigeria over the brink into a catastrophe. To specifically invite the attention of the incoming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remain vigilant as to the direction the country is headed so as to avoid the type of mistake committed by the late President Shehu Shagari in granting unconditional state pardon to the initiator of the Biafra project, Odumegwu Ojukwu which has proved counterproductive.

“He should bear in mind that the bulk majority of Kanu’s casualties are from the North, the region from where he extracted the bulk of his winning votes. We remind him of the moral consequences of falling into the trap of the Ndigbo of the South-East from where he secured very insignificant support at the expense of his true friends and allies in the North who bear the brunt of the atrocities perpetrated by Kanu.

“Instead, the President should remain resolute in ensuring the diligent prosecution of Kanu, his sponsors, backers and collaborators in the heinous crimes against the Nigerian state and innocent Nigerian citizens.

“In order to prevent a descent into anarchy at this day and age, and to forestall mass killings, untold sufferings and atrocities, the federal government must not accede to the current pressure by Ohanaeze and its ilk to secure the unconditional release of the leader of a group that has been duly proscribed as a terrorist.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now