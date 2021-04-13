Growing insecurity an attempt to sabotage Buhari's govt —Kalu | Ripples Nigeria

Former Abia State Governor and Senator representing Abia North at the National Assembly, Orji Uzor Kalu, has attributed the growing cases of insecurity in the country to an attempt to sabotage the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kalu who is the Senate Minority Leader, made this claim during an interview on Channels Television on Monday, saying the Federal Government, on it’s part, is not responding to the threat as it should.

Kalu, therefore, called on the government to collaborate more with state governors in nipping the security challenges bedevilling the country in the bud.

“Anywhere you have no police to police the society, it means the society has failed because the major job of a government is to protect lives and properties of the citizens. Once that kind of aspect fails, we are in trouble,” Kalu said.

“I believe there is sabotage to the presidency of Muhammadu Buhari. A lot of sabotage; things are on duty to sabotage him, the society.

“The Federal Government should cooperate with the state governments.

“We have done well as a party in many areas but security is key and we need to address this issue, come together.”

He added that as a way forward, Buhari should be proactive in tackling the numerous security challenges in the country by convening a security summit with the service chiefs, governors, selected ex-governors and former military personnel.

