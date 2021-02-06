NSE ROUNDUP: Growth outshines GTBank, other blue-chip companies at trading

The first week of February wasn’t good for the Nigerian capital market as the Nigerian bourse lost N30 billion in market capitalisation having opened the week, Monday, with N22.1 trillion but closed the week with N21.8 trillion on Friday.

The Al Share Index also depreciated to close the week at 41,709.09 ASI five days after opening with 42,257.90 ASI on Monday. Ripples gathered from Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) data that all other indices finished lower, but NSE Growth Index rose by 3.26%, while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

During the week, twenty-two equities saw their share price appreciate, a figure lower than the forty-two equities that gained in the previous trading week. The top five gainers of the week were MC Nichols with a gain of 43.14%, Jaiz Bank appreciated by 10.77%.

Completing the top five gainers for the week was Eterna, which appreciated by 10.58%, NCR had 9.94% and Multiverse Mining and Exploration rose by 9.09%. Blue-chip companies like GTBank, Zenith Bank and Dangote Cement were missing from the top ten list of most appreciated stocks for the week.

Meanwhile sixty equities depreciated in price. This is higher than the thirty-four equities in the previous week. The top five losers of the week was Linkage Assurance which depreciated by N-33.33kobo, Japaul Gold & Ventures lost -17.58kobo, while AIICO Insurance share price dropped by N-13.57kobo.

Julius Berger came next on the list as its share price depreciated by N-13.02, while Regency Assurance depreciated by N-11.76kobo.

