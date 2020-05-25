GSK, Caverton, BUA Cement, Nascon top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist

The market was bullish throughout last week, adding up N694.335 billion or 5.59% week on week as the appetite for investment deepened across the investing public.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stock Watch-list is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria stock watch-list is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC

GSK tops our list this week on the basis of its dividend proposal of N0.55 per share for Full Year 2019.

This is coming on the heels of the release of its annual report and financial statements for the year under review, which saw the drug-maker post a 48.5% leap in profit after tax from N617.624 million to N917.105 million.

The qualification date is fixed for 22nd June and the payment date for 24th July.

Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at N0.51 while its Price to Earnings (PE) ratio is 14.01.

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

Caverton makes our list for announcing last week the board’s plan to reward shareholders with a N0.20 per share dividend for FY2019.

Its FY2019 financial statement reveals a 14.4% advancement in profit after tax and a 5.3% jump in gross earnings.

The qualification date is fixed for 15th June and the payment date for 25th June.

Its EPS stands at N1.29 while its PE ratio is 2.02.

BUA CEMENT PLC

BUA Cement makes our list on the account of its proposal of a revised dividend of N1.75 per share last week for FY2019.

The corporate action followed the publication of its FY2019 financials last week in which the firm reported 47.5% growth in revenue but recorded a 5.4% slump in after-tax profit.

The qualification date is 25th September while the payment is slated for 23rd October.

NASCON ALLIED COMPANY PLC

Nascon features on our list this week by virtue of its announcement of a proposed dividend of N0.40 per share for FY2019.

The qualification date is 14th July while the payment date is 29th of the same month.

Its EPS is N1.41 while its PE ratio is 7.89.

ARBICO PLC

Arbico makes our list on the basis of being the biggest price loser of the week that just went by. Opening at N2.32, it closed at N2.09, shedding 9.91%

UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC

Unilever appears on our list for emerging the biggest price gainer last week. It opened at N12.70 and closed at N17, notching up 33.86%.

