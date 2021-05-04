GT Bank set to announce new MD, management restructure | Ripples Nigeria

Business
GT Bank set to announce new MD, management restructure
Already in its final stage, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), will any moment announce a successor to the outgoing managing director/chief executive officer, Mr. Segun Agbaje.
In a leaked memo seen by Ripples Nigeria, the bank has completed its selection process through an independent consultant. However, it seems the bank will have a major management overhauling.
While this is not confirmed yet by the bank as it awaits the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) approval, a list seen by Ripples Nigeria shows that at least four general managers have been asked to leave.
GTB last year announced that Agbaje would be retiring from the bank after 10 years, this has paved the way for Miriam Olusanya to become the new managing director of the bank.
The leaked memo shows the new structure of the bank under a Holdco has brought in new appointments with John Thomas to become the managing director, of GTB West Africa, with Bayo Vera Cruz as MD, East Africa.
Angela Koech will also be the regional chief financial officer, East Africa, and Caleb Osei, regional chief financial officer (CFO), West Africa.
Others are Olumide Oguntuase, divisional head, ERM; Olayinka Odusote, divisional head, digital banking; Osa Aimerioghene, CCO compliance group; Muinat Lanre Kasim, divisional head, Syscom, and Ijeoma Esemudje, divisional head, corporate banking/Mainland/Agric.
GTBank board, which Agbaje heads, has been paving the way by reportedly forcing the retirement of some executive directors who had been mentioned to be in the race for Agbaje’s seat.
Last year, Agbaje stated that the search for his replacement had began, and he was heading for the exit door by the fourth quarter of 2020, when his replacement will be announced.
But that period came and left without a change in GTBank’s leadership. Ripples Nigeria had previously stated that Agbaje had already used past his period as Central Bank of Nigeria’s recognised office term is 10years – He has been the MD and CEO since 2010.
Read also: GT Bank reacts to alleged take over by Innoson
Five months after his expected exit, the company has reportedly began to shake grounds by demanding for the resignation of six senior staff spread across different positions and departments.
Speaking on the succession plan in September last year, Agbaje explained: “What we are looking for now is a managing director for Guaranty Trust Bank, Nigeria. The process has started and I have always told people that we have five executive directors, and so all of them are going through a process at the moment.
“We are working with a consulting firm in the United Kingdom. We are looking at what we think the future would hold and what we think the Nigerian banking industry would look like.
“At the end of the process – which would end at the beginning of the fourth quarter – we will have a managing director for GTBank Nigeria. So, we are on track. So, succession in GTBank Nigeria is well under control.”
Earlier, the shareholders of GTBank Plc had approved the holding company structure for the bank as they expressed excitement over the benefits they would derive from the new structure.
Guaranty Trust won’t be the only lender to be operating under a Holding Company structure, as First Bank, Ecobank, Sterling Bank and others are involved and getting prepared to create theirs.
By Dave Ibemere and Fakoyejo Ayodeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium
European football ruling body UEFA, on Monday, said the final of the Europa League in Gdnansk later this month could...
Miss national trials, forget Olympics, sports minister, Dare, warns Nigerian athletes
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has warned Nigerian athletes that anyone who fails to show up...
Olayinka helps Slavia Prague win third successive Czech league title
Nigerian forward, Peter Olayinka has won the Czech Super Liga title with Slavia Prague after enjoying a fine season with...
Inter Milan emerge champions of Serie A for first time since 2010
Serie A giants Inter Milan have emerged champions of the Italian topflight after results went in their favour on Sunday....
Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens
The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...