 GTBank founder, Agbaje, to earn N124.88m dividend for 2020 | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Business

GTBank founder, Agbaje, to earn N124.88m dividend for 2020

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), Olusegun Agbaje, is to earn over N124.8 million for the twelve months period of last year financial season.

Agbaje will receive the payment due to his total direct and indirect holdings in the company as of the financial year ended December 31, 2020. The managing director of the bank holds a combined 41,628,001 ordinary shares.

His direct shares is put at 32.14 million, while his indirect holdings is 9.48 million, making him a substantial shareholder in the third most capitalised company in Nigeria.

Recall that the company recently announced that its total paid dividend for the 2020 financial year will be N3.00 kobo after the approval of a final dividend of N2.70 kobo at the 31st annual general meeting of the company held on April 9, 2021.

READ ALSO: Here’s why MTN, Linkage, Daar Comms, GTBank should be on your stock-to-watch list

According to Ripples Nigeria’s analysis of Agbaje’s direct holdings in GTBank, pegged to the approved paid out dividend, his 32.14 million shares will earn him N96.43 million for the twelve months. During the corresponding period, he received N90.01 million.

Agbaje’s 9.48 million indirect shares will see him earn N28.44 million for the same period under review. In 2019, he earned N26.54 million. Note that last year, the company increased its dividend by N0.20 kobo, as it paid N2.80 kobo as dividend in 2019.

This brings his combined earnings from 2020 dividend to N124.88 million between January to December. A year before, Agbaje’s take home from dividend was N116.55 million.

Meanwhile, the N124.88 million Agbaje will receive is subject to withholding tax at the point of payment. Between 2019 and 2020, the investment banker didn’t increase his direct or indirect shareholding in GTBank.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 day ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Sports17 hours ago

Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter

Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
Sports18 hours ago

In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe

Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Sports2 days ago

Real Madrid secure rare double over Barcelona in El-clasico

Real Madrid moved back to the top of the La Liga table after securing a vital 2-1 win over Barcelona...
Sports2 days ago

Mbappe stars as PSG stroll to victory over Strasbourg

Reigning champions Paris Saint Germain on Saturday trounced Strasbourg 4-1 in the French Ligue 1 encounter played at the Stade...
Sports2 days ago

Pulisic, Havertz shine as Chelsea cruise to victory at Crystal Palace

Fresh from midweek victory over Portuguese giants, Porto, in the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea on Saturday trounced Crystal Palace 4-1...

Latest Tech News

Latest3 hours ago

Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
Latest1 day ago

P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement

P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
Latest2 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Latest3 days ago

Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...
Latest4 days ago

Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Latest5 days ago

Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...