GTBank founder, Agbaje, to earn N124.88m dividend for 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

Business
GTBank founder, Agbaje, to earn N124.88m dividend for 2020
The Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), Olusegun Agbaje, is to earn over N124.8 million for the twelve months period of last year financial season.
Agbaje will receive the payment due to his total direct and indirect holdings in the company as of the financial year ended December 31, 2020. The managing director of the bank holds a combined 41,628,001 ordinary shares.
His direct shares is put at 32.14 million, while his indirect holdings is 9.48 million, making him a substantial shareholder in the third most capitalised company in Nigeria.
Recall that the company recently announced that its total paid dividend for the 2020 financial year will be N3.00 kobo after the approval of a final dividend of N2.70 kobo at the 31st annual general meeting of the company held on April 9, 2021.
READ ALSO: Here’s why MTN, Linkage, Daar Comms, GTBank should be on your stock-to-watch list
According to Ripples Nigeria’s analysis of Agbaje’s direct holdings in GTBank, pegged to the approved paid out dividend, his 32.14 million shares will earn him N96.43 million for the twelve months. During the corresponding period, he received N90.01 million.
Agbaje’s 9.48 million indirect shares will see him earn N28.44 million for the same period under review. In 2019, he earned N26.54 million. Note that last year, the company increased its dividend by N0.20 kobo, as it paid N2.80 kobo as dividend in 2019.
This brings his combined earnings from 2020 dividend to N124.88 million between January to December. A year before, Agbaje’s take home from dividend was N116.55 million.
Meanwhile, the N124.88 million Agbaje will receive is subject to withholding tax at the point of payment. Between 2019 and 2020, the investment banker didn’t increase his direct or indirect shareholding in GTBank.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter
Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe
Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Real Madrid secure rare double over Barcelona in El-clasico
Real Madrid moved back to the top of the La Liga table after securing a vital 2-1 win over Barcelona...
Mbappe stars as PSG stroll to victory over Strasbourg
Reigning champions Paris Saint Germain on Saturday trounced Strasbourg 4-1 in the French Ligue 1 encounter played at the Stade...
Pulisic, Havertz shine as Chelsea cruise to victory at Crystal Palace
Fresh from midweek victory over Portuguese giants, Porto, in the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea on Saturday trounced Crystal Palace 4-1...
Latest Tech News
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...
Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...