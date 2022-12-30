Business
GTBank joins Standard Chartered, others to suspend foreign transactions on naira Mastercard
International transactions on Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) naira Mastercard have been suspended by the financial institution indicating banks are still struggling with foreign exchange (forex) scarcity.
A notice from the bank received by customers and obtained by Ripples Nigeria showed that the naira Mastercard would be blocked from conducting foreign transactions from Saturday, December 31, 2022.
Also, the naira Mastercard will not perform international Point of Sales (POS) transactions, as well as Automated Teller Machine (ATM).
The statement reads, “We write to inform you that you will no longer be able to use your naira Mastercard for international online and POS transactions effective 31st December 2022.”
Read also:Investors dump GTCO shares in aftermath of hackers’ attack on GTBank customers’ accounts
Meanwhile, GTBank said account holders can conduct their international transactions through the financial institution’s dollar card.
It was gathered that the GTBank dollar card allows account holders to make transactions of $1,000 (or equivalent in the transaction local currency).
The dollar card will operate through various electronic channels, ATM, online and PoS, “Kindly note that you can use your GTBank dollar card for all your international spending requirements,” GTBank wrote in the email seen.
GTBank’s decision to cut naira Mastercard customers from its foreign transactions came at a time Nigeria’s foreign reserves depleted between 2014 to 2022 by $3.0 billion.
Other financial institutions like Standard Chartered Bank also took same decision in July, with Flutterwave and Eversend also suspending international transactions on their virtual card services, while Zenith Bank reduced its international spending limit on naira cards to $20 a month, from $100, similar to United Bank for Africa (UBA).
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...