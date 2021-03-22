GTBank, Nestle Nigeria, Eterna Oil and Neimeth make Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist | Ripples Nigeria

Business
GTBank, Nestle Nigeria, Eterna Oil and Neimeth make Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist
Since the beginning of this month, Nigeria’s stock market has been struggling to move away from the bearish territory.
Last week, investors’ participation was high, but the value of trade dipped compared to the previous week.
About 2.342 billion shares worth N19.272 billion exchanged hands in 20,173 deals last week.
This figure, however, fell short of the 1.675 billion shares in 21,732 deals, and worth N23.541 billion completed a fortnight ago.
Amidst the declining stock performance last week, some off-field and on-field activities of quoted companies caught the eyes of Ripples Nigeria, and made their way into the stock watchlist.
Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.
Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell, or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.
GTBank
The lender finally released its financial report last week, posting high earnings during COVID-19 period. The report received a positive response from investors who went after GTBank’s stock at the capital market.
Prior to the release of the report, shareholders were selling off their stakes and dragging down GTBank’s price value in the process. Also, investors were pricing the bank’s stock for cheap, but the report increased investors’ confidence in the lender before the end of last week.
Read also: Custodian Investment, Guinness, Seplat top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist
So investors need to watch out for GTBank as its stock price is on the rise after losing over N80 billion in the first three days of last week.
Nestle Nigeria
The company appears on this list due to the activities of its parent company, Nestle S.A. The Switzerland-based company has been busy in the past three weeks. Nestle S.A purchased stocks of over N3.7 billion in the first two weeks before adding an extra N500 million last week.
Nestle S.A has been the most active shareholder in the past three weeks and this shows the high confidence the majority shareholder has in Nestle Nigeria. But still, investors need to trade with caution as always.
Eterna Oil
The oil company ended last week on the high, topping the list of best-performing stocks for the week.
Eterna gained N0.96kobo to move from N4.62kobo to N5.58kobo per share at the close of trading last week.
The development was all the more impressive considering the fact that about two weeks ago, the company was on the list of declining stocks.
The surge in Eterna’s stock price comes amid rising crude oil prices and high demand. This has increased investors’ confidence in oil companies. With last week’s performance, the company will be on investors’ radar this week.
Neimeth International
The pharmaceutical company had a bad outing at the stock market last week after ending the week on top of losers table. Neimeth stock price dropped as investors priced its shares low.
Some stakeholders also sold off their shares in the company.
They were engaging in profit-taking as Neimeth stock had risen a week before to N2.09 per share from N1.75kobo.
The investors sold their shares at N1.78kobo, not minding the loss of N0.31kobo in valuation.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Edo govt reconstitutes LOC’s sub-committees for National Sports Festival
Edo State government has reconstituted the 13 sub-committees of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 20th National Sports Festival...
TOKYO OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria to camp in Edo, take advantage of ‘world-class’ equipment
The Nigerian contingent to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan will be camping in Benin City, Edo state ahead...
Nat’l Sports Festival: COVID-19 vaccine made compulsory for athletes, officials
Athletes and officials that are billed to participate at the forthcoming 20th edition of the National Sports Festival have been...
Messi breaks appearance record, helps Barca thrash Sociedad to go second
Lionel Messi has become the player with the most appearances in the history of Barcelona after he broke Xavi’s record...
Spurs bounce back from Europa loss; Arsenal fight back in six-goal thriller
Tottenham Hotspur bounced back from their disappointing exit from the Europa League last Thursday to beat Aston Villa in the...
Latest Tech News
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...