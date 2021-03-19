GTBank revenue hits N455bn in 2020 FY, as investors lose over N80bn | Ripples Nigeria

Business
GTBank revenue hits N455bn in 2020 FY, as investors lose over N80bn
Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has released its financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2020.
The lender posted revenue growth for the period, after generating N455,22 billion.
The 2020 revenue surpassed the N435,30 billion the company had reported during the corresponding period of 2019. This is despite closing partially to the public and its customers.
GTBank’s interest income declined during the period under review to N288,27 billion, settling below the N291,65 billion the bank recorded during the same period in 2019.
Also, interest expense declined, falling to N47,06 billion last year, against the N64,84 billion GTBank reported during the corresponding period a year before.
Read also: NSE: Investors gain N83.17bn despite sell-off in GTBank, Ecobank
Profit before tax, however, rose in 2020, hitting N238,09 billion during the period under review, surpassing the N231,70 billion GTBank recorded at the same period during the preceding year.
Profit after tax followed the same path, as it surpassed the N196,84 billion reported two years ago. In 2020, profit after tax rose to N201,43 billion.
Meanwhile, some of the company’s shareholders have been dumping their shares, dragging the stock price down as they exit the company. Findings by Ripples Nigeria showed that investors have been engaging in profit-taking.
Since Monday, March 15, 2021, GTBank’s stock price have been on a decline, falling from N29.95kobo per share to N28 per share on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. However, the stock’s value gained on Thursday after the release of the result.
GTBank’s stock price rose to N29.80kobo per share on Thursday, from Wednesday’s N28 per share. However, investors had lost over N80 billion between Monday and Wednesday before the stock price rallied round upon release of GTBank’s earnings.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
EUROPA: Pogba winner in Milan sends Man Utd through to last-eight
Paul Pogba scored the winning goal for Manchester United in their round-of-16 tie with AC Milan in the Europa League....
Balogun sees red as Rangers exit Europa with loss to Olayinka’s Slavia Prague
Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun was shown a red card on Thursday as Rangers fell to a 2-0 home defeat...
Spurs suffer stunning Europa League exit as Zagreb overturn two-goal deficit
Tottenham Hotspur have been knocked out of the Europa League after squandering a 2-0 first-leg victory in their round-of-16 tie...
Arsenal into Europa League quarter-finals despite Olympiakos defeat
Premier League club, Arsenal have zoomed into the Europa League quarterfinals despite a second leg round-of-16 defeat to Olympiakos. The...
What Makes NetBet the Best Online Casino?
With the increased use of the internet, convenience is what people are hunting. Currently we attend online classes and participate...
Latest Tech News
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...
Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy
PDF documents and files are the most in-demand documents in this generation. This is because from the name itself, “Portable...
Top 3 sure ways to repair any corrupted or damaged PDF file
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a massive shift in the way we study, work, and live. With people having to...
What Is the fastest way to convert PDF to word?
When you finish your college years, you would think that you have enough edge on what your job will be,...
Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian Plentywaka. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian...