GTCO, Stanbic IBTC, BUA Foods, Berger Paints make stocks-to-watch list this week

Investors need to have Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Stanbic IBTC, BUA Foods and Berger Paints on their stocks to watch for this week as trading resumes.

Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision

GTCO

Guaranty Trust Holding Company should be one of the stocks to watch this week, as the firm’s equity has depreciated by 3.07% year-to-date, causing shareholders to lose N23.54 billion.

Having started the year at N26 per share, the stock price of GTCO has fallen to N25.2kobo in the last two weeks, reflecting investors’ pessimism about the equity’s growth in the coming quarters.

Stanbic IBTC

The lender has announced it is in the process of establishing a Financial Technology company called Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited, a move that will improve shareholders investment.

The Fintech firm will offer a Payment Solution Service, increasing the revenue generation sources of Stanbic IBTC, which could impact the dividend paid out to investors holding the creditor’s stock.

BUA Foods

Since its listing on the Nigerian bourse, BUA Foods has been one of the best stock to hold for investor, as its growth enabled the firm to break into the top five most capitalised companies.

It topped the best advancers after five days of trading last week, ending the session by 12.78% to hit N60 per share, its highest cost per stock, rising from N53.20kobo.

The capital market’s confidence is high towards BUA Foods, and its fuelling the appreciation of the company’s share. It will open this week’s trading with this momentum.

Berger Paints

As trading resumes this week, Berger Paints is one of the equity to trade cautiously around, as the company will begin the capital market from the losers position following last week’s sell off that crashed its share price.

Berger Paints’ share value had ended last week with N0.85kobo loss, having depreciated by 9.94% to settle at N7.70kobo per share, above last week’s opening of N8.55kobo.

The capital market believes the stock will turn negative in the short to medium term, and has been pricing and selling the paint manufacturer’s stock at a cheaper amount.

