GTCO, Transcorp, Guinness, Presco top list of stocks to watch this week

GTCO, Transcorp, Guinness, Presco top the list of stocks to watch in the new week as investors seek to recover from the N103 billion loss recorded during last week’s Eid-El-Kabir holiday.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) fell -0.18% to close at 99,743.05 points from 99,925.29 points the previous week.

Similarly, investors in the equities market lost N103.3 billion as market capitalisation fell to N56.42 trillion from N56.53 trillion the previous week as the bourse gained in one of the three trading sessions of the week but closed the week negatively.

PRESCO • 359.00 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Presco Plc (PRESCO) is NGN 359.00. PRESCO closed its last trading day (Friday, June 21, 2024) at 359.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Presco began the year with a share price of 193.00 NGN and has since gained 86% on that price valuation, ranking it eighth on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about PRESCO knowing the stock has accrued 34% over the past four-week period alone—fifth best on NGX.

Presco is the 80th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Mar 14 – Jun 21, 2024). PRESCO has traded a total volume of 20 million shares—in 4,464 deals—valued at NGN 5.48 billion over the period, with an average of 317,040 traded shares per session. A volume high of 3.09 million was achieved on May 6th, and a low of 574 on April 19th, for the same period.

GUINNESS • 70.00 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Guinness Nigeria (GUINNESS) is NGN 70.00. GUINNESS closed its last trading day (Friday, June 21, 2024) at 70.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Guinness began the year with a share price of 66.00 NGN and has since gained 6.06% on that price valuation, ranking it 63rd on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about GUINNESS knowing the stock has accrued 32% over the past four-week period alone—sixth best on NGX.

Guinness Nigeria is the 40th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Mar 14 – Jun 21, 2024). GUINNESS has traded a total volume of 92.9 million shares—in 4,246 deals—valued at NGN 4.73 billion over the period, with an average of 1.47 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 19.6 million was achieved on June 6th, and a low of 43,330 on May 9th, for the same period.

GTCO • 44.00 ▾ 0.90 (2%)

The current share price of Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) is NGN 44.00. GTCO closed its last trading day (Friday, June 21, 2024) at 44.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 2% drop from its previous closing price of 44.90 NGN. Guaranty Trust Holding began the year with a share price of 40.50 NGN and has since gained 8.64% on that price valuation, ranking it 57th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about GTCO knowing the stock has accrued 12% over the past four-week period—28th best on NGX.

Guaranty Trust Holding is the fifth most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Mar 14 – Jun 21, 2024). GTCO has traded a total volume of 2.07 billion shares—in 28,449 deals—valued at NGN 86.3 billion over the period, with an average of 32.9 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 245 million was achieved on April 30th, and a low of 3.57 million on May 20th, for the same period.

TRANSCORP • 12.00 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Transcorp Nigeria (TRANSCORP) is NGN 12.00. TRANSCORP closed its last trading day (Friday, June 21, 2024) at 12.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Transcorp began the year with a share price of 8.66 NGN and has since gained 38.6% on that price valuation, ranking it 19th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about TRANSCORP knowing the stock has accrued 8% over the past four-week period—43rd best on NGX.

Transcorp Nigeria is the eighth most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Mar 14 – Jun 21, 2024). TRANSCORP has traded a total volume of 1.34 billion shares—in 26,496 deals—valued at NGN 17.9 billion over the period, with an average of 21.3 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 126 million was achieved on April 23rd, and a low of 3.28 million on May 31st, for the same period.

By: Babajide Okeowo

