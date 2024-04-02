GTCO, UBA, ZENITH, JULI top list of stocks to watch this week

As trading activities return after the easter holidays, GTCO, UBA, ZENITH, JULI have emerged as some of the top stocks to watch out for this week by investors.

The listed equity market ended the week slightly negative as bearish sentiment dominated two of the four trading days of the week as investors lost N48.23bn as market capitalisation dropped to N59.12trn from N59.17trn in the previous week.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) also fell -0.08% to 104,562.06 points from 104,647.37 points the previous week. However, the performance of the above listed stocks negated the losses incurred by investors making them some of the stocks to watch for the new trading week.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks to watch is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

GTCO • 52.50 ▴ 0.50 (0.96%)

The current share price of Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) is NGN 52.50. GTCO closed its last trading day (Thursday, March 28, 2024) at 52.50 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 1% gain over its previous closing price of 52.00 NGN. Guaranty Trust Holding began the year with a share price of 40.50 NGN and has since gained 29.6% on that price valuation, ranking it 23rd on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about GTCO knowing the stock has accrued 33% over the past four-week period alone—fifth best on NGX.

Guaranty Trust Holding is the sixth most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 2 – Mar 28, 2024). GTCO has traded a total volume of 1.62 billion shares—in 25,520 deals—valued at NGN 70.7 billion over the period, with an average of 25.8 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 96.6 million was achieved on March 11th, and a low of 3.11 million on March 4th, for the same period.

JULI • 9.49 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Juli Plc (JULI) is NGN 9.49. JULI closed its last trading day (Thursday, March 28, 2024) at 9.49 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Juli began the year with a share price of 0.59 NGN and has since gained 1,508% on that price valuation, ranking it first on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about JULI knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 178% over the past four-week period alone—best on NGX.

Juli is the 97th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 2 – Mar 28, 2024). JULI has traded a total volume of 9.41 million shares—in 915 deals—valued at NGN 43.7 million over the period, with an average of 149,352 traded shares per session. A volume high of 652,870 was achieved on March 4th for the same period.

UBA • 28.00 ▴ 0.20 (0.72%)

The current share price of United Bank for Africa (UBA) is NGN 28.00. UBA closed its last trading day (Thursday, March 28, 2024) at 28.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 0.7% gain over its previous closing price of 27.80 NGN. United Bank for Africa began the year with a share price of 25.65 NGN and has since gained 9.16% on that price valuation, ranking it 59th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about UBA knowing the stock has accrued 24% over the past four-week period alone—11th best on NGX.

United Bank for Africa is the second most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 2 – Mar 28, 2024). UBA has traded a total volume of 2.25 billion shares—in 38,729 deals—valued at NGN 61 billion over the period, with an average of 35.8 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 118 million was achieved on January 9th, and a low of 7.12 million on February 12th, for the same period.

ZENITHBANK • 44.50 ▴ 0.50 (1.14%)

The current share price of Zenith Bank Plc (ZENITHBANK) is NGN 44.50. ZENITHBANK closed its last trading day (Thursday, March 28, 2024) at 44.50 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 1.1% gain over its previous closing price of 44.00 NGN. Zenith began the year with a share price of 38.65 NGN and has since gained 15.1% on that price valuation, ranking it 45th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about ZENITHBANK knowing the stock has accrued 27% over the past four-week period alone—ninth best on NGX.

Zenith Bank is the seventh most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 2 – Mar 28, 2024). ZENITHBANK has traded a total volume of 1.54 billion shares—in 35,411 deals—valued at NGN 61.5 billion over the period, with an average of 24.5 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 88.4 million was achieved on March 28th, and a low of 6.93 million on February 15th, for the same period.

By: Babajide Okeowo

