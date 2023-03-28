GTI clarifies position on IPOB being deadly terror group

The Global Terrorism Index (GTI), has clarified its earlier position on ranking the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as the 10th deadliest terror group in the world.

In its annual report published earlier in the month by Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), the GTI had ranked IPOB as the 10th deadliest terror group in the world in 2022 due to what it termed the dangerous activities of the group which led to the death of many people and the destruction of properties.

But in a statement on its website on Monday, GTI retracted its earlier position and labelled the pro-Biafra group as a secessionist movement and not a terrorist group.

The clarification contained in a statement entitled “Statement regarding Indigenous People of the Biafra (IPOB) and the Global Terrorism Index”, the GTI said the group’s aim which has been to clamour for an independent republic of Biafra, does not amount to terrorism.

“The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is a pro-Biafra secessionist movement based in Southeast Nigeria that aims to establish an independent state of Biafra,” the GTI report stated.

“IPOB was proscribed as a terrorist group by the Nigerian government in 2017. In recent years, IPOB has been linked to several attacks, which have been attributed to its paramilitary wing, the Eastern Security Network (IPOB-ESN). The group has not claimed responsibility for any of these attacks.

“It is important therefore to differentiate between the peaceful activities of the group and its alleged involvement in violent activity.

“We have today updated the Global Terrorism Index 2023 to reflect this necessary clarification,” it added.

