Guard troops: Military confirms 3 casualties, denies abduction of soldiers by terrorists
The Nigerian Army on Tuesday confirmed that three soldiers were killed during the attack on troops of the 7 Guards Battalion by suspected terrorists in Abuja.
Gunmen on Sunday evening opened fire on the troops who were on a routine patrol along the Kubwa-Bwari road in the nation’s capital.
The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Guards Brigade, Capt. Godfrey Abakpa, confirmed the incident in a statement in Abuja.
He, however, said no soldier was missing in action or abducted by the terrorists.
He added that the casualties had been evacuated.
The spokesman revealed that the troops had dislodged the criminals from the area and continued an exploitation operation into the area.
Abakpa said: “No soldier was abducted; we only had three casualties and they were evacuated.”
