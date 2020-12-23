Guardiola backs Arteta to prove ‘incredible quality’ at Arsenal despite poor run

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola says he is certain that his Arsenal counterpart, Mikel Arteta is of incredible quality despite current results.

Arteta’s boys were beaten 4-1 by City in the quarterfinal of the Carabao Cup at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, as Guardiola’s boys advanced to the semis.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have only won four out of 14 League games this season, resulting to heightened calls by fans for him to be sacked.

Speaking after the 4-1 victory at the Emirates, Guardiola urged Arsenal not to think of sacking Arteta, eulogizing the Spanish gaffer, who was his assistant at City before moving to head Arsenal.

“They (Arsenal) will do a huge, big mistake if they [sack Arteta]. I’m pretty sure they are going to trust him,” Pep said.

“I was with him many years and I know his incredible quality as a human being and especially as a manager, how he is involved in everything. It’s just a question of time and he will do well.

“They (Arsenal) won two titles when for a long time ago it didn’t happen at this club. In this pandemic situation, with injury problems they have and the games they played always they played good.

“I can speak about my experience alongside him, one of the most incredible successful teams in English history we had and he was part of this success and it would not be possible without him, and to create something like this you need time like I had in my first season.”

Arsenal have lost eight times in the League this season, and are currently standing 15th in the table.

City had a slow start this season, but have been able to fight their way to the Carabao Cup semifinals and also to eighth on the Premier League standing.

When asked whether his side are back to their best, Guardiola said: “If it rains all the time and is sunny for one day, it doesn’t mean the weather will change.”

