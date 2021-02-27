Guardiola relishes 20-game winning run, admits Man City lucky against West Ham | Ripples Nigeria

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has relished his side’s current winning run after they defeated West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

The game played at the Etihad Stadium saw City fight hard to secure a 2-1 victory over their visitors and extended their winning streak in all competitions to 20 games.

City are now 13 points clear at the too of the Premier League, with second-place Manchester United likely to cut the gap after they play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

But Guardiola, whose side secured a win over Monchengladbach in the Champions League just last Tuesday, admitted that it was difficult for his side to overcome the Hammers few days after.

“We were lucky to get all three points,” said the Spaniard after the game.

John Stones’ second-half strike was the winner for City, whose opening goal by Rúben Dias had been cancelled by Michail Antonio’s leveller.

“It was really difficult. They have the physicality, they have the quality of players.

“After 10 or 15 minutes today we realised we were not going to paint anything beautiful. When you play a lot of games – in the league and then the Champions League – this is normal,” Guardiola added.

The former Barcelona and Bayern manager also praised his team for being able to achieve such a great feat as winning 20 consecutive games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Twenty in this period, in this era, with this situation around the world. To be able to do 20 is maybe one of the greatest achievements we have done together in our careers,” he said.

In the other Premier League games played on Saturday, Aston Villa stunned their hosts Leeds United 1-0 while West Brom secured a 1-0 home win against Brighton. Newcastle United will take on Wolves later on Saturday.

