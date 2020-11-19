Guardiola signs new deal with Man City, to stay until 2023

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year deal that will see him remain at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 49-year-old, who joined the club in 2016, has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and three League Cups.

“We have achieved a great deal together, scored goals, won games and trophies, and we are all very proud of that success,” said Guardiola after sign the new contract.

“Having that kind of support is the best thing any manager can have.”

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager’s previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season.

Guardiola’s current five-year stay is already the longest commitment he has made to a team since becoming a manager in 2008.

