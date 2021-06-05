Guardiola wins EPL manager of the season as Dias bags the player title | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Guardiola wins EPL manager of the season as Dias bags the player title
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has been crowned the Premier League manager of the 2020-2021 season.
Guardiola led his side to the Premier League title this season, making it their third title in the past four campaigns.
The Spaniard, who joined the Manchester club in 2016, managed a team that boasted the most goals scored (83) and the least goals conceded (32) across the campaign.
Guardiola beat off competition from Marcelo Bielsa, David Moyes, Brendan Rodgers and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to win his award.
Meanwhile, City star Ruben Dias won the player’s award to complete an individual award double this season.
Dias had also won the Football Writers’ Association award in May, beating his City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne and Tottenham striker Harry Kane to the honour.
All three were on the shortlist for the Premier League’s best player award, alongside Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.
West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and Chelsea’s Mason Mount were also nominated.
Dias’ partnership with John Stones at the heart of Guardiola’s defence, which conceded only 32 goals in total in the league, played a key part in City’s Premier League triumph.
After just one win in their first three league games, Dias’ increasing influence in the side helped them go on a staggering 21-game win streak in all competitions, including 15 successive victories in the Premier League.
