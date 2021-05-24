Guardiola wins second LMA Manager of the Year award | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Guardiola wins second LMA Manager of the Year award
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has been voted as the 2020-21 manager of the year by the league managers association.
Guardiola is winning the title for the second time, having also won it at the end of the 2017-18 season.
The Spaniard coach led City to their third Premier League title in four seasons after stopping Liverpool from successfully defending their last season’s effort.
The club also won this season’s Carabao Cup and are set to face Chelsea in the Champions League final this weekend.
“An award like this is only possible though if a manager is surrounded by top professionals,” said Guardiola.
Read Also: Guardiola relishes 20-game winning run, admits Man City lucky against West Ham
“My players have been fantastic – their dedication and professionalism never wavered, even in a season that has been the most challenging we have ever faced.
“And my staff are also deserving of the highest praise.
“I am so lucky to have a team of people who give everything they have every single day to make sure Manchester City are the best we can be.
“This award is dedicated to and shared with them.”
Guardiola picked up the award after beating competition from Leeds’ Marcelo Bielsa, Norwich City’s Daniel Farke, Chelsea Women’s Emma Hayes, David Moyes of West Ham and Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...