Guardiola wins second LMA Manager of the Year award | Ripples Nigeria

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has been voted as the 2020-21 manager of the year by the league managers association.

Guardiola is winning the title for the second time, having also won it at the end of the 2017-18 season.

The Spaniard coach led City to their third Premier League title in four seasons after stopping Liverpool from successfully defending their last season’s effort.

The club also won this season’s Carabao Cup and are set to face Chelsea in the Champions League final this weekend.

“An award like this is only possible though if a manager is surrounded by top professionals,” said Guardiola.

“My players have been fantastic – their dedication and professionalism never wavered, even in a season that has been the most challenging we have ever faced.

“And my staff are also deserving of the highest praise.

“I am so lucky to have a team of people who give everything they have every single day to make sure Manchester City are the best we can be.

“This award is dedicated to and shared with them.”

Guardiola picked up the award after beating competition from Leeds’ Marcelo Bielsa, Norwich City’s Daniel Farke, Chelsea Women’s Emma Hayes, David Moyes of West Ham and Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers.

