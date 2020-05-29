GUBER CANDIDATURE: Ondo APC faction calls for direct primary

The leader of Unity Forum, a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, on Thursday called for a direct primary for the selection of the party’s governorship candidate in Ondo State.

According to him, direct primary was the best option to forestall post-primary crisis.

About 10 aspirants, including Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), Chief Olusola Oke (SAN), Mrs. Jumoke Anifowose, Ife Oyedele, Bukola Adetula, Awodeyi Akinsehinwa and Dr. Segun Abraham are competing for the party’s governorship ticket.

Olanusi, who said this in a statement in Thursday, insisted that the state chapter of the APC is factionalised, adding that only the direct primary can guarantee a level playing field.

Olanusi further pointed out that Ondo APC was polarised, stressing that those conveying the impression of unity were hired political miscreants with sinister motives.

He said: “The gospel truth is that Ondo APC is divided along factions. Although rumours indicate that some mischievous elements are making efforts to sway and compromise some members of the National Working Committee, I am of the strong belief that no member of the committee will bite such baits”

