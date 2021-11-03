GUBER ELECTION: Anambra declares Thursday, Friday work-free days

The Anambra State government has declared Thursday and Friday as work-free days in order to help civil servants prepare for the state’s governorship election slated for the weekend.

The Anambra governorship election holds on Saturday.

The state Governor, Willie Obiano, announced this during an interactive session with workers at Jerome Udoji secretariat in Awka, the state capital, on Wednesday.

He said the work-free days would enable the workers to travel to their different polling units before the election day.

