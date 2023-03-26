Guber election: Police bans protests in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State police command has banned all forms of protests in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Ramhan Nansel, announced this in a statement on Sunday in Lafia, the state capital.

The command was reacting to the ongoing protest by supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the outcome of last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Governor Abdullahi Sule as the winner of the election.

The move, according to Nansel, was to prevent the breakdown of law and order in the state.

The statement read: “The Nasarawa State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that all forms of protest have been banned throughout the state.

READ ALSO: ‘Heartbreaking’ – Obi reacts to video of women protesting Nasarawa election results

“Therefore, all proposed protests under any guise are hereby prohibited.

“The police command took this decision in order to prevent a breakdown of law and order and to sustain the peace currently being enjoyed in the state; as the intelligence report on security can no longer sustain any form of protest in the state.

“Consequently, parents and guardians are advised to ensure their children and wards do not violate this order as anyone caught shall be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now