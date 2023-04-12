Guber poll: Court nullifies APC congresses in Kogi

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, nullified the ward and local government congresses conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State.

The congresses were held on February 7 to nominate the APC candidate for the November governorship election in the state.

The judge delivered the judgment in a suit filed by a group of aggrieved party members led by one Ridwan Okpanachi.

Other plaintiffs are – Yahaya Nuhu, Omaonu Arome, Mustapha Idoko, Aku Goodman, and Abu Onechiojo.

The APC and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were listed as respondents in the suit.

Justice Omotosho nullified the two congresses on the grounds that they were not conducted in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, and the APC constitution.

He also restrained INEC from recognising or using the delegates’ list that emanated from the congresses for the selection of the APC governorship flag bearer.

He ordered the APC leadership to conduct fresh congresses that would be in compliance with Section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022 and Section 13 of the party’s constitution.

The judge agreed with the plaintiffs that the APC in Kogi failed to conduct ward and local government congresses as stipulated by relevant provisions of the law.

