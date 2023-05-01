Guber poll: DSS, police joint panel invites Adamawa REC

The suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, has been invited by a joint panel of the Nigeria Police Force and Department of State Security (DSS) over his role in the crisis that trailed the April 15 supplementary governorship election in the state, The PUNCH reports.

Yunusa-Ari had on April 16 announced the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha Binani Dahiru, as the winner of the election with results of 10 out of 21 local government areas in the state already collated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The commission, however, declared the announcement null and void and ordered the REC to stay away from election duties in the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved Yunusa-Ari’s suspension on April 20.

READ ALSO: INEC writes police, requests investigation of Adamawa REC

The spokesperson for the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Funmi Eguaoje, confirmed the development to the newspaper on Monday.

PUNCH reported that the panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, asked Yunusa-Ari to show up at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja.

INEC officials have also been included in the panel headed by the Head of Interpol, Nigeria, Garba Umar, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

