Guber poll: INEC warns officials on unethical conduct in Ekiti

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Thursday charged officials and staff of the commission on professionalism and ethical behaviour in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

In a statement issued in Abuja, he urged the officials not to compromise in the election.

Yakubu stressed that the Ekiti governorship election was the first election the commission would conduct since President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Electoral Act in February.

The statement read: “We have collectively implemented several activities and taken every step to guarantee a free, fair, credible, and inclusive process this Saturday 18th June, 2022, but it will be historic because it will be the first governorship election to be conducted based on the provisions of the new Electoral Act 2022.

READ ALSO: INEC detects 47,633 double voter registrations in Ekiti

“At the stakeholders meeting held last Tuesday, I assured the political parties, their flag bearers, and the good people of Ekiti state that the choice of who becomes the next governor of the state is entirely in the hands of the people.

“Let us remember that the people of Ekiti state, and indeed all Nigerians will be watching us closely and waiting to see if we will fulfill our promise. They will observe the opening time of each of the 2,445 polling units in the state, the conduct of our staff, how to attend to voters and your attitude towards persons with disability.

“I appeal to you to uphold our code of conduct, display your usual sense of responsibility and professionalism, remain above board and firmly resist any unethical behaviour. You must ensure that no political party or candidate is accorded any advantage over the other. We must also always stick to the oath of neutrality to which we have all subscribed and continually live up to the trust that Nigerians repose in us.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now