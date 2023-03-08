Politics
Guber poll: NNPP dismisses report of alliance with PDP in Kaduna
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has dismissed the report of an alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections in Kaduna State.
The party’s Legal Adviser in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed, stated this in a chat with journalists on Wednesday in Zaria.
At least nine governorship candidates in Kaduna have endorsed the PDP flag bearer, Isa Ashiru, as their consensus candidate for the poll.
The candidates, who came together under the aegis of “Kaduna State Rescue and Rebuild Gubernatorial candidates Forum,” described the Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a mere ploy to divide the state along religious lines.
READ ALSO: NNPP demands disqualification of APC governorship, Assembly candidates in Kaduna
The forum urged eligible voters in the state to stay away from the APC in the election.
However, the NNPP legal adviser described the introduction of “religious politics” as a bad omen to the nation’s democracy.
He added that NNPP either at the state or national level was not aware of such an alliance.
Ahmed said: “The party needs to make all the necessary arrangements for an understanding between the two parties, an individual (gubernatorial candidate) cannot go into such alliance without understanding from the party executives.”
