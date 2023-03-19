Guber poll: NNPP leads APC in 9 Kano LGAs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the results from nine out of the 44 local government areas in Kano State with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate, Abba Kabiru Yusuf, in pole position in the state.

The state’s Returning Officer, Prof. Ibrahim Doko, who announced the election results at the INEC Collation Centre in Kano, said Yusuf had polled 153, 103 votes while Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had 142,981 votes.

The NNPP candidate had so far won in Rano, Rogo, Wudil, Karaye, Minjibir, and Albasu LGAs while Gawuna won in Tsanyawa, Makoda, and Kunchi.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Sadiq Aminu Wali, scored 1,237 votes in the exercise.

The results:

Rano LGA:

APC – 17,090

NNPP – 18,040

PDP – 225

Rogo LGA:

APC – 11,112

NNPP – 18,559

PDP – 124

Makoda LGA:

APC – 15,006

NNPP – 13,956

PDP – 101

Kunchi LGA:

APC – 13,215

NNPP – 10,674

PDP – 39

Wudil LGA:

APC – 20,299

NNPP – 21,740

PDP – 118

Karaye LGA:

APC – 14,515

NNPP – 15,838

PDP – 77

Minjibir LGA:

APC – 16,039

NNPP – 17,575

PDP – 189

Albasu LGA:

APC – 16,959

NNPP – 19,952

PDP – 293

Tsanyawa LGA:

APC – 18,746

NNPP – 16,769

PDP – 71

