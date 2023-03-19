Politics
Guber poll: NNPP leads APC in 9 Kano LGAs
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the results from nine out of the 44 local government areas in Kano State with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate, Abba Kabiru Yusuf, in pole position in the state.
The state’s Returning Officer, Prof. Ibrahim Doko, who announced the election results at the INEC Collation Centre in Kano, said Yusuf had polled 153, 103 votes while Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had 142,981 votes.
The NNPP candidate had so far won in Rano, Rogo, Wudil, Karaye, Minjibir, and Albasu LGAs while Gawuna won in Tsanyawa, Makoda, and Kunchi.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Sadiq Aminu Wali, scored 1,237 votes in the exercise.
The results:
Rano LGA:
APC – 17,090
NNPP – 18,040
PDP – 225
Rogo LGA:
APC – 11,112
NNPP – 18,559
PDP – 124
Makoda LGA:
APC – 15,006
NNPP – 13,956
PDP – 101
Kunchi LGA:
APC – 13,215
NNPP – 10,674
PDP – 39
Wudil LGA:
APC – 20,299
NNPP – 21,740
PDP – 118
Karaye LGA:
APC – 14,515
NNPP – 15,838
PDP – 77
Minjibir LGA:
APC – 16,039
NNPP – 17,575
PDP – 189
Albasu LGA:
APC – 16,959
NNPP – 19,952
PDP – 293
Tsanyawa LGA:
APC – 18,746
NNPP – 16,769
PDP – 71
