GUBER POLL: Ondo deputy governor distances self from campaign posters

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, on Monday, distanced himself from posters on his purported governorship bid under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) platform.

Ajayi joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC) about two weeks ago after his relationship with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu deteriorated.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Allen Sowore, the deputy governor said he remained loyal to the party and did not have any link with any other party.

He described the matter as the handiwork of mischief makers who had tried unsuccessfully to pitch him with the leadership of the PDP.

Ajayi said: “The purveyors of this fake news are well known to the public. We would not have responded to this fake and unsubstantiated story if not for unsuspecting members of the public.

“There was no time the deputy governor addressed the press after his official declaration for the PDP on Monday 22nd June, 2020.

“It is understandable that it will take a very long time for the All Progressives Congress, to recover from the whammy which the defection has caused.”

