Guber poll: Police warns on fake news in Osun

The Osun State Police Command has warned the people of the state against disseminating fake news ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state house of assembly elections.

The command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, in a statement on Wednesday in Osogbo, equally warned against the posting of provocative content on social media.

She urged parents to ensure their children do not get involved in any form of criminality during the election.

The statement read: “The police command warns against spreading of fake news and provocative content on social media with the intent to cause apprehension/panic in the state.”

“In the same vein, the command is using the same medium to reiterate that restriction of Vehicular/Motorcycle movement will be enforced. There will be no such movements from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Election Day, except for those on essential services.

“Be more orderly in this coming House of Assembly election. We assure the general public of adequate security before, during, and beyond the election.”

